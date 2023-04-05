Glade Fire & Rescue to deliver Easter baskets to tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Jones County firefighters are trying to bring some cheer to young victims of the recent tornadoes in North Mississippi by delivering Easter baskets to them.

Members of Glade Fire & Rescue have been collecting donations of candy, toys, stuffed animals and plenty of baskets for children in the Rolling Fork area.

Volunteers are stuffing the baskets, and they plan on leaving Saturday morning to make their delivery to First Baptist Church in Rolling Fork.

Donations are being accepted through Friday, April 7.

“Kids need things too because they were affected by it as well, and Easter is so close, so parents aren’t going to be thinking about getting the extra for Easter, they’re worried about getting what they need,” said Renea Cromwell, a member of Glade Fire & Rescue, who is coordinating the Easter basket delivery.

If you’d like to make a donation, contact Glade Fire & Rescue on Facebook or call 601-731-4242.

