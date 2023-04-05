Community leaders in Laurel working to help victims in Rolling Fork

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Community leaders in Laurel joined together to collect donations for the tornado victims.

The Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department, Laurel School District, Soup Kitchen and the United Way of the Pine Belt Region all volunteered time outside Walmart Tuesday to hopefully collect items to take for tornado relief.

LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway said their deputy chief is from that area and is helping to coordinate with people back in Rolling Fork.

Caraway said the City of Laurel knows how natural disasters can affect people, and the department wanted to help out due to their time of need when Hurricane Katrina hit them.

“People have been so generous to us, and we’re just going to help out,” said Caraway. “We’re just going to give back, we’re just going to push through and do what we can to make it easier on that group in North Mississippi.”

“We just wanted to join in with the police department and the fire department to get out here and be their extra arms and legs and recruit support and supplies,” said Betsy Ivey, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

Although community members were only at Walmart for today, Caraway said people can still donate for the next two weeks.

