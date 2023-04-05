Win Stuff
Bicyclist struck by car, injured on U.S. 11 Tuesday night

Firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S....
Firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 11 near Mill Creek Drive around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency personnel rushed a man to the hospital last night after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

Firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 11 near Mill Creek Drive around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. They found an unnamed male subject lying in the northbound lane.

The man suffered multiple injuries in the collision. He was transferred to Forrest General Hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

As crews worked to clear the scene, the northbound lane remained blocked for about an hour.

Crews from the Moselle and South West Jones volunteer fire departments and the Forrest and Jones County Sheriff’s Offices also responded to the scene.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

