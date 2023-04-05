04/05 Ryan’s “Building Clouds” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not going to find any big surprises with today’s forecast, but we will see a few notable changes before the rest of the week is a washout. The biggest change will be the sky conditions. The last few days have been equally hot and humid, beginning cloudy then thinning for the afternoon to let in some sun...but that isn’t going to happen today. Expect the clouds to hold fairly steady through the morning hours, then begin to thicken into the night and Thursday morning as our next front approaches. This front is bringing a considerable severe weather risk to AR/MS border this morning and afternoon, but is expected to fall apart just before entering the Pine Belt. That means there’s only a level one risk for our extreme northeastern corner, so little-to-no concerning weather is expected, but we were reminded Monday morning storms can do the unexpected.

If you don’t remember: a front was coming in last Sunday night/Monday morning and was expected to fall apart as it pushed through (similar to what we’re expecting tonight). It looks like it held on to a little more energy a bit longer than expected, because despite only a level one risk (~1% tornado threat) to the eastern half of the Pine Belt we saw a a fairly long-track Tornado Warning and eventually a confirmed tornado through Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Jones, and Wayne Counties. To be clear, that is NOT the likely outcome of this front, but at least I’ll be watching these “low chance” storms just a little more closely.

That said, all we’re really expecting to see is a good bit of rain, consistently over a few days. That’s due to Thursday morning’s front moving in, stalling, and lingering as it quite literally INCHES eastward from Thursday-Easter Sunday morning. I believe the biggest threat we’ll see with this one will be areal and flash flooding potential as rain just keeps piling up. It certainly isn’t looking like anything historic, but I expect we’ll see an average ~2″ of rainfall across the area with a few unlucky areas getting potentially greater than 4″. That’ll all have to do with where these storms start setting up and if we see any training developments, which can happen with these stationary boundaries. Basically, slow down while driving for the rest of the week and the weekend as roads will be continuously slick and watch for flooded areas near local rivers and creeks.

Thankfully the rain begins to move out Easter Sunday, but there may still be some lingering early morning showers. Otherwise, expect your Easter festivities to be damp, grey, and a lot cooler (high of 69!); but active rain isn’t expected past ~8 AM and the sun comes out for the rest of next week!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.