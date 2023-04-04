Win Stuff
Substance abuse awareness groups working to make emergency Narcan boxes possibility

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As substance abuse grows across the country and in the state, many awareness groups are stepping up to help stop the increasing problem.

One person, Angela Mallete, who claims to be a former user, now uses her organization, the Mississippi Harm Reduction Initiative, to help people who are in a similar situation.

“Harm reduction efforts look like focusing on how do we keep people alive,” said Mallete. “With fentanyl and the presence of contaminated substances across the country and here in Mississippi, we’re seeing so many more people die.”

Mallette is giving a total of $15,000 of grant money away to three areas: the Coast, Jackson and Hattiesburg.

“These guys are doing the hard, everyday work to save lives here in Mississippi and are getting these supplies into the hands of people who can really use them,” Mallett said. “Their efforts are invaluable, and I am really excited for the opportunity to help support their work.”

Hattiesburg’s resident James Moore plans to use the money for emergency Narcan boxes whereas Mallette said other cities are already seeing success.

“Sometimes overdoses happen, and people can’t get to a store to get into a lock zone, so they have been placing these emergency boxes out in public view,” Mallett said.

Mallett said these emergency Narcan boxes will work the same as an AED or bleeding control kit commonly seen mounted on walls in public places.

“It just has a lock zone inside of it, and you break the plexiglass if there’s an emergency and use it,” Mallett said.

Right now, the emergency Narcan kits are just an idea. Mallette said that getting the boxes and approval from Hattiesburg businesses could take a few months.

