San Diego State AD, Hattiesburg native John David Wicker enjoying run with Aztecs basketball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - No one’s relishing San Diego State’s ride to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship more than Director of Intercollegiate Athletics John David Wicker.

It’s why the Hattiesburg native got into this line of work.

“[I] fell in love with college athletics because what it does for student athletes, young men and women,” Wicker said. “So many opportunities for them to get a degree.”

Wicker earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State in 1992 before receiving a master’s in sport management from Georgia in 1997.

But his love for sports began at Hattiesburg High School - a member of the very first soccer team in 1986, coached by Reginald Woullard.

It continued to the campus of Southern Mississippi. Wicker’s first exposure to college basketball was M.K. Turk’s Golden Eagles.

“My dad became friends with some of the coaches on M.K. Turk’s staff,” Wicker said. “As a young guy we started traveling with the Southern Miss basketball team. I got that taste early of college athletics.”

Wicker recruited another Hattiesburg kid to the Pacific Coast in 2019, hiring Derek Grice as executive associate athletic director.

Grice, a 2003 graduate of Southern Miss, just completed the construction of San Diego State’s 310 million dollar football stadium.

While most of the nation didn’t predict the No. 5 seed Aztecs to be playing for a national title on Monday, Wicker isn’t totally surprised.

“This is place where we’ve had good enough teams in the past that we thought should’ve been here,” Wicker said. “We were 30-2 the year COVID shut the tournament down and we would’ve most likely been a 1-seed.”

2020 was Brian Dutcher’s third year as the head coach of San Diego State after spending his first 18 seasons as assistant to Steve Fisher.

Wicker was named the Aztecs’ AD in 2016.

“Basically came in at the same time as coach Dutcher,” Wicker said. “He moved over one chair as they like to say in the coaching world. I kinda did the same getting the athletic director job. It’s been fun to grow together and to see his growth as a head coach. We had a great culture that he helped build over time with Steve Fisher. [Dutcher]’s put his stamp on the program.”

It’s program that’s help reaffirm to Wicker he chose the right career path.

“Why not?” Wicker said. “Why not San Diego State? Why not one more time?”

