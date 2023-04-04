Ribbon cutting held for Veterans Memorial Museum’s new pavilion

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Veterans Memorial Museum in Jones County held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the completion of its pavilion.

Veterans, locals and visitors from all over travel to see the museum in Laurel for its Veterans Day program. Normally, during the program, guests sit in the hot sun. Now, after funding from the state, guests will get to sit under the brand-new pavilion.

Although it will help with the Veterans Day service, the museum said it will also be used for live music and other future events.

The event today also featured Jimmy Bass, one of the founders of the museum who served in World War II.

“It’s unreal how well received and how many people come and visit our museum,” said Bass. “We’re honoring our veterans and we particularly want to honor those veterans who are on eternal patrol.”

The Veterans Memorial Museum has a rich history of displays and exhibits. The museum is also free to the public, but it does encourage donations.

