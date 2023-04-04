Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ribbon cutting held for Veterans Memorial Museum’s new pavilion

Ribbon cutting held for Veterans Memorial Museum’s new pavilion
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Veterans Memorial Museum in Jones County held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the completion of its pavilion.

Veterans, locals and visitors from all over travel to see the museum in Laurel for its Veterans Day program. Normally, during the program, guests sit in the hot sun. Now, after funding from the state, guests will get to sit under the brand-new pavilion.

Although it will help with the Veterans Day service, the museum said it will also be used for live music and other future events.

The event today also featured Jimmy Bass, one of the founders of the museum who served in World War II.

“It’s unreal how well received and how many people come and visit our museum,” said Bass. “We’re honoring our veterans and we particularly want to honor those veterans who are on eternal patrol.”

The Veterans Memorial Museum has a rich history of displays and exhibits. The museum is also free to the public, but it does encourage donations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51...
Single-vehicle collision breaks power pole Sunday in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg mayor appoints new city engineering director
Hattiesburg mayor appoints new city engineering director
Hattiesburg mayor appoints new city engineering director
City of Hattiesburg new engineering director
Ribbon cutting held for Veterans Memorial Museum’s new pavilion
Veterans memorial museum showcases new pavillion
Front row, L to R: Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims; Board president David Hogan; Derrica...
Forrest Co. supervisors make proclamations for Crime Victims’ Rights, Sexual Assault Awareness Month