Rain chances will increase over the next few days.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/4
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

A slow-moving front will move in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

That front will stall over Mississippi, giving us a good chance for rain for you Good Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

