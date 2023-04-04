Win Stuff
NWS confirms tornado in Jones Co. Monday morning

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An EF-1-rated tornado, with a maximum estimated wind speed of 95 MPH, has been confirmed in north-central Jones County on Monday morning, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service.

The reported tornado touched down two miles southeast of Moss at 5:45 a.m. just to the northwest of the intersection of Sharon Moss Road and Pacocean Acres where trees were uprooted.

The tornado traveled east-southeast, crossing the intersection of Sharon Moss Rd & Pacocean Acres while breaking large branches along the way. It then crossed Bullock Road just north of its intersection with Sharon Moss Road breaking large limbs and uprooting trees.

The tornado continued moving east-southeast, snapping large tree limbs and uprooting trees from near the intersection of Lake Como Road and Ward Road to where it crossed Sharon Road near the intersection of Tony Watkins Road.

Finally, the tornado lifted at 5:51 a.m. with not damages reported to roofs, awnings and house siding on McMillan Road near King McMillan Road.

The path length of this tornado was nearly 3.5 miles.

