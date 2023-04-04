The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in the Brandon area, or are a member of Let’s Talk Brandon, MS! on Facebook, you have most likely heard of Becca, the one who works at Ramey’s.

In every post she is mentioned in, Becca is never given a last name. She isn’t given a face either, or an age. She is simply “Becca at Ramey’s.”

But what is no mystery are the cakes that Becca decorates, the ones you’ve probably scrolled past on your Facebook feed. And people go crazy over them.

“My turn to brag on Becca at Rameys!” one post reads. Below, a photo of a cake decorated to resemble a castle. Over 700 likes, 82 comments.

Another post reads, “Becca at Ramey’s in Brandon made this adorable cake for my nephew’s birthday... She is so fabulous and the price is almost too LOW!” The photo below showing a cake in the shape of a baseball cap with The North Face logo on the front. 500 likes, 49 comments.

“All I know is they better be taking care of Becca at the local Rameys baby.” This post had no cake below. It was just a statement. 27 likes, 24 comments. Everyone agreed.

But who is this Becca at Ramey’s?

It turns out she does, in fact, have a last name. (It’s Roberson.) She does have an age. (She’s 31.) And the sudden fame, she says, has “been a weird adjustment.”

She traces the fame back to “the Waffle House cake”; the one that has over 1,000 likes on Facebook, the caption above reading, “Y’all this cake lady at Ramey’s is fabulous!!”

“This cake lady” being Becca pre-Becca at Ramey’s fame.

Becca traces her fame back to "The Waffle House Cake." It cost $35.99. (Becca Roberson)

After the cake was posted to social media, and after it went semi-viral, Becca says everybody decided, I’m gonna post my Ramey’s cake!

“I guess it became a game,” she says. “That’s how it blew up. Just slowly everybody decided they wanted to post the cakes they got from me.”

Becca, who has always been artistic, says she began her baking career around a decade ago. She worked at a bakery, checking people out and decorating cupcakes here and there. She then slowly began decorating cakes, which she saw as a creative outlet.

She later went to culinary school, graduating last May.

Becca, who has always been artistic, says she began her baking career around a decade ago. (WLBT)

Becca began working at the downtown Brandon Ramey’s location in August of 2021, and oversees the specialty cake orders. She says she decorates around 20 cakes a day, with the standard cake going for $35.99 and the most expensive option being close to $80.

(Becca says the most expensive cake she has ever decorated was a six-tier wedding cake that was around $400.)

It is rare, if not unheard of, to see a specialty cake go for 30-something dollars, but that’s kind of the point. It may even add to the lore of Becca at Ramey’s.

And it’s why you sometimes have to order from Becca about a month in advance.

“I like that it’s affordable, because more people are able to have that for their kids’ birthdays,” Becca says. “You don’t see a lot of specialty cakes for birthdays. You see your basic grocery store cake. But this allows more people to have that artwork, to have a little special something for their kids. Kids love it.”

There is one last mystery about Becca that is often asked in the comment section of Facebook: How much is she being paid?

Mystery solved. Becca is actually an hourly employee.

“But they pay me good,” she says immediately after disclosing this information. “I love this. It’s like a family here. I’ll be here for a while.”

