MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working to find out what led up to the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working to find out what led up to the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald, who was reported shot in The Rock Church parking lot Sunday night.

Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said it’s typical for MBI to take the lead when a shooting involves a deputy.

“They will take their time, they will not be rushed by anybody and they will do a very thorough investigation,” said Sumrall. “We will assist them in any way that we can, but it’s pretty much left up to them, and they’re very slow about releasing information or anything like that.”

In a news update Sunday night, officials said the shooting happened after an alleged altercation. Sumrall, however, couldn’t go into specifics about the case.

Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says

“For us to be completely out of it, we turn it over to a different agency for them to handle it,” Sumrall said. “That way there won’t be no favoritism showed, nothing like that.”

Sumrall said they haven’t talked to the deputy involved just yet. Furthermore, leaders also haven’t decided what impact the incident will have on his role going forward as the investigation continues.

“We’re giving him some time, he’s obviously been through a traumatic experience, so we want to give him a little bit of time before we talk to him,” Sumrall said.

The Rock Church has security footage from the shooting, and it’s currently in possession by MBI along with the firearm.

