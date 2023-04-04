Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Human remains found in Clarke County pond

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to 9-1-1.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has new details about a body that was found in a pond in Clarke County, that we first told you about Monday night.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said deputies received a call around 5 pm Monday evening about human remains being found in a pond on Clarke County Road 370, North of Enterprise. Kemp said numerous agencies responded to the scene to retrieve the body from the pond. Kemp said the body was so decomposed that they could not identify the race or the gender.

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to 911. Something he said he would have never thought would happen on an ordinary day of fishing.

“We were trying to have a little fishing tournament with me and the buddies. I had two other buddies. And it just went sideways from there. My friend was in a kayak and I was in a boat with my other friend. He said he had run over something and it looked like it was some dead animal or something. He called me to come to look at it. When I did I realized that it had a shirt on and said unless a deer wears a shirt that ain’t no animal and then I started expecting it myself. Looking at it with my paddle having to move it over and then I realized it was a human being,” said Adams.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said his department has received numerous calls from neighboring agencies and agencies in Alabama wondering if this is their missing person.

“I know all of these agencies are wanting to get some closure for these families as well as us and hopefully we can get this person identified. So is been a lengthy process all day long. Hopefully, we can get this person identified.  We don’t know how the person got into the pond. It’s a mystery at this point. Our job as fact finders is to try to find out those facts and how that person got here.” said Clarke County Sheriff, Todd Kemp.

Sheriff Kemp said the body will be sent off to Jackson for an autopsy and a DNA analysis will be conducted to figure out the identity of the person.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

The crew set up headquarters at the Rolling Fork fire station, a building left with three walls...
Lamar County Fire Services offering help in Rolling Fork
6pm Headlines 4/4
6pm Headlines 4/4
10pm Headlines 4/4
10pm Headlines 4/4
They are built tough to withstand extreme maritime weather, including 30-foot waves and...
NOAA crew unloading data buoys, preparing for next trip
Glade Fire & Rescue will deliver Easter baskets to children in Rolling Fork this weekend.
Glade Fire & Rescue to deliver Easter baskets to tornado victims