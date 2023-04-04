Hattiesburg mayor appoints new city engineering director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Alabama native Marybeth Bergin made history as the first woman appointed to serve as Hattiesburg’s city engineer and director for transportation and engineering.

Bergin currently holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. She also comes to the Hub City with 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors and holds the following certifications: registered professional engineer in Alabama, certified professional traffic operations engineer, and certified Alabama planning and zoning official.

“Right now, you walk into two overpasses that are under construction right now, possibly the two largest public works projects in the city’s history,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “She walks into $20 million dollars of Arca projects that affect water, sewer and stormwater. She walks to the everyday water and sewer projects that we do several a year.

Over 100 miles of road have been paved, she walks into just a city that’s growing.”

As the director, Bergin will lead five divisions: engineering, traffic, mass transit, graphic information systems and metropolitan planning organization.

“I have been very single-focused in the last 11, 12 years of my career, and the opportunity to do a whole lot more and more widespread improvements and good for the citizens,” said Bergin. “Of course, I do have that traffic background, and I can’t promise to make any changes overnight, but I do hope to bring some of that skill set to the city as well.”

Barker is confident that Bergin’s experience in Mobile will be important as Hattiesburg continues to grow.

“I think having a perspective from a larger market’s really going to benefit, especially as we plan for all of our infrastructure whether it’s our sewer or transportation,” Barker said. “We know that is important to our citizens.”

Bergin is the 14th person to serve in this role and said she is grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s very humbling, it really is,” Bergin said. “It’s a lot of pressure and there are a lot of people to try to make happy and it’s not an easy job but I am going to try my hardest.”

Bergin’s appointment is set to go in front of the Hattiesburg City Council for final approval later this week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.