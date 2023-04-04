Win Stuff
Fossilized feces on display at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This story is about to get ... messy.

This month, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is home to the “Poozeum,” an exhibit showcasing fossilized dinosaur poop.

The exhibit comes to Mississippi from Florida and was started by its founder, George Fransden, at the age of 18.

The fossils tell what dinosaurs ate, how they lived and what area they were from.

Rick Taylor, the executive director of the commission, said the exhibit is sure to leave a lasting impression.

“I guess it’s just proof that there is something for everybody who has a hobby or interest,” said Taylor. “And, it fits with what we want here at the museum. It doesn’t have to be warm and fuzzy; we want it a little on the edge, something that kids would enjoy but adults as well.

We’ll just say that was a little bit out there, not something I would have gone to see somewhere, but I’m glad it’s here in Hattiesburg.”

Taylor also said the exhibit might not be everyone’s favorite, he hopes it is a solid number two.

