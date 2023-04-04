Win Stuff
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters commended during board meeting

Photo, L to R: Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims, Mary McMullan, Connor Bowman, Greg Corley and Bill McMullan.(Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Forrest County volunteer firefighters received commendations at the Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.

On Feb. 27, Sunrise volunteer firefighters Connor Bowman and Greg Corley responded to a report of a man suffering what appeared to be a stroke during a family dinner.

The men were reportedly on the scene less than five minutes after the call. They rendered aid to the man while offering comfort to the family as they waited for AAA Ambulance Service paramedics to arrive.

Capt. David Ward with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office sent a letter of commendation to the sheriff on behalf of his father-in-law Bill McMullan, who was the man that was tended to.

“I am certain the quick response time of all personnel, the quality of care given and the professionalism expressed by Mr. Bowman, Mr. Corley and the AAA personnel attributed to the minimization of the after-effects of the stroke,” said Ward.

McMullan said all he remembers is the two walking in and saying, “What have we got?” He said Corley and Bowman were comforting to his wife and family during this very stressful situation.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims presented plaques to Bowman and Corley.

“This shows true dedication to the job, and they don’t do it for the money,” said Sims.

Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said he is also proud of their efforts.

“I’m very proud of their efforts as well as all the efforts our volunteer firefights put in daily,” said Brown. “Our volunteers, as well as our paid staff, put in countless hours protecting the citizens of Forrest County and do so with professionalism, and the fire service would not be where it is today without each of them.”

