Forrest Co. NAACP to help with tornado recovery efforts

Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County NAACP is gathering supplies to help tornado victims in Rolling Fork.

The group plans to carry more than 150 cases of water, feminine hygiene products and storage bins to assist with the recovery.

Dr. Mary Hossley said the organization is ready to put its words into action.

“We’re not just about talking about it, but we’re actually about doing,” said Hossley. “We see a need, and our neighbors are not just Hattiesburg, Miss, but our surrounding areas as well. So, just meeting the needs of people because it’s their time now, but it could be ours tomorrow.”

The group expects to arrive in Rolling Fork Tuesday afternoon.

