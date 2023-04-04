Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances in Battle Round of The Voice

The 22 year old from Meridian advances to The Knockouts
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand appeared in the battle round of The Voice Monday night on NBC for Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Brand told us last year her goal was to audition to compete on The Voice.
Brand told us last year her goal was to audition to compete on The Voice.(NBC)

The 22-year-old from Meridian is hoping to advance in the competition. Brand shared some of her experience competing at Miss Mississippi and at Miss America.

She told us last year that one of her goals was to audition for The Voice as she crowned her successor at Miss Mississippi.

Monday night, she shared how the song she performed gives a powerful message to women.

Brand is a member of coach Kelly Clarkson's team.
Brand is a member of coach Kelly Clarkson's team.(NBC)

Brand said, “I believe that every woman benefits from having another woman in her corner being kind and building her up. So I was super excited to convey that message through a song that is as powerful as Lady Love.”

Brand advances in the Battle Round Monday night for Team Kelly. The next step in the journey, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the new Knockout Rounds.

The Knockouts are scheduled to begin on April 17th. In this round, two artists from each team perform solo acts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Officers arrived on the scene near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
HPD responds to stabbing incident Monday afternoon
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51...
Single-vehicle collision breaks power pole Sunday in Jones Co.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Latest News

6pm Headlines 4/3
6pm Headlines 4/3
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
Forrest Co. NAACP to help with tornado recovery efforts
10pm Headlines 4/3
10pm Headlines 4/3