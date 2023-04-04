Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Baby eaglet dies after nest falls from tree

A new baby eagle hatched last week in Minnesota, as thousands watched through a livestream provided by the Department of Natural Resources. (Source: WCCO/DNR)
By Marielle Mohs
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – A new baby eagle hatched last week in Minnesota, as thousands watched through a livestream provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

Unfortunately, this week members of the Nongame Wildlife Program are planning the baby eagle’s funeral after a tragic accident that led to its death.

The eagle’s nest started being built in 2003 and has been growing every year since, along with the eagle family that lived there.

“We have feared for a few years that the tree was not going to hold that nest forever,” Lori Naumann with the Nongame Wildlife Program said.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, viewers watched in real-time as the nest with the eaglet inside of it fell from 100 feet in the air.

Recent heavy snow in the area made the already 2,000-pound nest too heavy for the dead tree holding it.

“The nest bowl itself was the size of a bass drum, and it was solid ice and very heavy,” Naumann said.

According to Naumann, there are dozens of other active eagle’s nests in Minnesota to host the livestream, but since it’s nesting season, they won’t disturb any of them for several months.

“We need the right conditions such as electricity,” Naumann explained. “We need to be able to drive a bucket truck right up underneath and there are things to consider such as land ownership.”

DNR said it will keep the current eagle cam turned on in case the eagle parents return and rebuild.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Officers arrived on the scene near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
HPD responds to stabbing incident Monday afternoon
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51...
Single-vehicle collision breaks power pole Sunday in Jones Co.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Latest News

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why you tax return may have decreased from last year
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
A recent heavy snow in the area made the already 2,000-pound nest too heavy for the dead tree...
Baby eaglet dies after nest falls from tree