$2 million bond set for woman accused of killing 4-year-old son in Jackson

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Cindreonna Jones, 30
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge set a woman’s bond at $2 million after she allegedly killed her four-year-old son.

Court documents reveal that there is “overwhelming evidence” that Cindreonna Jones, 30, shot and killed her son, Keshaun Jones. The documents also reveal that Cindreonna displays psychotic behavior. Jones has been ordered not to contact her mother or other children.

The incident occurred on Randall Street in Jackson at 11:42 p.m. on March 22. Jackson Police took her into custody around 3 a.m. on March 23.

The case has been transferred to the Hinds county court for a preliminary hearing.

