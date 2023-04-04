Win Stuff
2 charged with murder after missing Hinds Co. man found dead on Mississippi Coast

Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.(Harrison County jail)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a missing man from Hinds County was found dead on the Mississippi Coast.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators were contacted by investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in late March telling them about a man who had been reported missing in December.

Hinds County investigators identified the missing person as Cody Smith, 24, of Byram, Mississippi. During the course of their investigation, they determined that Smith was last seen in Harrison County.

Harrison County authorities then took over the investigation from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and conducted numerous interviews which led them to a wooded area in Pass Christian on Monday, April 3.

After a search by multiple agencies, remains believed to be those of Smith were found.

Upon further investigation, investigators determined that Angel Pierce, 19, and Jerry Parkman, 24, were responsible for the death of Smith.

Arrest warrants were obtained and Pierce was taken into custody by Harrison County Investigators at her home.

Jerry Parkman was served at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center due to his being incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

Harrison County investigators are expecting more arrests to be made in this case.

