Wheelcats place 11th at National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

This was the highest ranking in the history of the Mississippi program.
By Emily Blackmarr
Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Wheelcats are back from Kansas, after competing in the National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

Teams from all over the country competed for the national title. The Wheelcats ranked 13th all season and went into the tournament 14th.

Although they didn’t take home the national title, they came home ranked 11th in the nation, which is the highest ranking in the history of the Mississippi program.

When describing the day, Phillip Lindsey has one word, “fun.”

“It was fun, it was very emotional at the end because our seniors were leaving, so it was very fun getting to go down there and proving that we were better than what they put us at,” said Lindsey.

The Wheelcats are now openly recruiting for their team, hoping to go back to the big dance next year.

Anyone interested in joining their wheelchair basketball team can find more information on their Facebook page.

Mississippi Wheelcats return as 11th in the nation
