Teen charged in shooting incident on Jones Circle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting incident in Columbia last week.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Jones Circle on Wednesday, March 29.

Upon the officers’ arrival, an additional call was received from the Marion County Emergency Room, stating that two gunshot victims had arrived at their location.

Columbia detectives discovered a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old had been shot on Jones Circle before arriving at the hospital.

CPD said the shooter was identified as a 16-year-old male suspect, whose name will not be released at this time, pending a preliminary hearing.

The shooter suspect has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The police department said it’s still unclear what caused the confrontation between the shooter and the victims.

