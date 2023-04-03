Win Stuff
Single-vehicle collision breaks power pole Sunday in Jones Co.

M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51...
M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51 Norton Road shortly after 9 p.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders reported to a single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51 Norton Road shortly after 9 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle had hit a power pole, breaking it into two pieces and leaving power lines down in the road.

The driver appeared to have minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service.

One German shepherd and two puppies were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision, but they were uninjured.

Power was disrupted to homes in the area while the Dixie Electric Power Association repaired the downed lines and power pole.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

