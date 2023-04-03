Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Plant swap held in Hattiesburg

Aloe vera plant from the Hattiesburg Plant Swap.
Aloe vera plant from the Hattiesburg Plant Swap.(WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From elephant ears to aloe vera, plant lovers were in the Hub City Sunday to see if they could add to their collection.

This was the first Hattiesburg Plant Swap group event held this year where those with green thumbs could buy or exchange plants with others.

Steve Young said he and his wife, Roxie, enjoy the event. They have been a part of every plant swap.

“We’ve got a small greenhouse, and we’ve got everything from hoyas to catalpa trees for catalpa worms,” said Young. “We have all kinds of stuff. We love plants.

We love to grow things. We love to make things grow; love to see things grow.”

The group will continue to hold plant swaps once a month.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with...
2 people injured in 2-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones Co.

Latest News

LPD said the donated goods will go towards efforts in the Humphreys and Sharkey counties.
LPD, LFD to host donation drive Tuesday at Walmart
The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith...
Smith Drug Co. celebrated 1st anniversary by highlighting ‘Let’s Play Ball’ exhibit
USM Explores Indigenous culture with shell carving
USM explores Indigenous culture with shell carving
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament hosted in Laurel