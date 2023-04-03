Plant swap held in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From elephant ears to aloe vera, plant lovers were in the Hub City Sunday to see if they could add to their collection.

This was the first Hattiesburg Plant Swap group event held this year where those with green thumbs could buy or exchange plants with others.

Steve Young said he and his wife, Roxie, enjoy the event. They have been a part of every plant swap.

“We’ve got a small greenhouse, and we’ve got everything from hoyas to catalpa trees for catalpa worms,” said Young. “We have all kinds of stuff. We love plants.

We love to grow things. We love to make things grow; love to see things grow.”

The group will continue to hold plant swaps once a month.

