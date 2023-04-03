Near-record heat for your Tuesday. Rain returns later this week.

This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid as highs top out in the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Cloudy skies will linger into your Wednesday as highs top out into the upper 80s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

A slow slow-moving front will move in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

That front will stall over Mississippi, giving us a good chance for rain for you Good Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

