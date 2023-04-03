Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Near-record heat for your Tuesday. Rain returns later this week.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid as highs top out in the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Cloudy skies will linger into your Wednesday as highs top out into the upper 80s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

A slow slow-moving front will move in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

That front will stall over Mississippi, giving us a good chance for rain for you Good Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
2023 MAB Award Ceremony
WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/3
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/3
04/03 Ryan’s “Kinda Stormy” Monday Morning Forecast
04/03 Ryan’s “Kinda Stormy” Monday Morning Forecast
04/03 Ryan’s “Kinda Stormy” Monday Morning Forecast
04/03 Ryan’s “Kinda Stormy” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Hannah’'s Sunday Forecast