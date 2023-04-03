Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg kicks off ‘JA Week’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is an organization made up of women who do several different projects throughout the year to serve the community.

Joy Yates is the president of the organization, and she said today’s event, “Sip and Serve,” is a way to engage with the chapter and highlight different upcoming events.

“We have 16 different projects, so you’ll see with our social media different projects that we engage in throughout the year so we definitely want to highlight those during our ‘JA Week,’ we have scholarships that also award to seniors and so those seniors have been selected so we look forward to announcing those soon in April,” said Yates.

Sunday’s event also allowed members to help make care packages for chemotherapy patients, letting them know that they’re not alone.

“Anything from Starburst to chips to granola bars for patients who are undergoing chemo treatment, so that they know that JA cares for them and they’re people in our community who care for them while they’re going through this treatment,” Yates said.

Although the event focused on bringing just members together for the afternoon, Yates said the goal of the organization is to be there for the community of Hattiesburg.

“We serve women and children, and, so being able to serve them, being able to be hands and feet that serve people and let them know that no matter what there’s somebody that cares for them and Junior Auxiliary is a way that allows us to make that connection that sometimes things are hard and sometimes things are tough but the lady in the blue shirts will show up and we do care for them,” Yates said.

The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg also prepared Easter eggs for an Easter egg hunt next weekend and made boxes of food for children in local schools suffering from food insecurity.

