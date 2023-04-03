Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones Co. volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Sunday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, Hebron, Southwest, Boggy and Soso volunteer fire departments, along with Ellisville Fire Department, responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.

Upon the arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke emanating from a 28 x 80 double-wide mobile home with flames visible throughout. Loud popping was audible, as ammunition was discharging as well.

By the time firefighters got the fire extinguisher, a section of the roof had been compromised.

Bumgardner said the homeowner was not home at the time the incident began. No injuries were reported.

The home, however, sustained major damage.

The Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.