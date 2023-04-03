Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones Co. volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Sunday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, Hebron, Southwest, Boggy and Soso volunteer fire departments, along with Ellisville Fire Department, responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.

Upon the arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke emanating from a 28 x 80 double-wide mobile home with flames visible throughout. Loud popping was audible, as ammunition was discharging as well.

By the time firefighters got the fire extinguisher, a section of the roof had been compromised.

Bumgardner said the homeowner was not home at the time the incident began. No injuries were reported.

The home, however, sustained major damage.

The Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection

Latest News

M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision near 51...
Single-vehicle collision breaks power pole Sunday in Jones Co.
Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary
Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
Man injured in shooting in Jones County church parking lot
Petal Easter egg hunt raises food donations
Petal Easter egg hunt raises food donations