JCSD: Man shot in Jones Co. church parking lot

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue are on the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been reported shot in a church parking lot in Jones County Sunday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a call of a shooting came through dispatch at approximately 6:54 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the man was shot in the parking lot of the Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road.

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue are on the scene.

There is no active threat, and the scene has been secured.

The man has been transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

