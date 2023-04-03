Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: Suspects wanted in commercial burglary investigation

HPD is seeking the two suspects in connection to a commercial burglary on March 21, 2023.
HPD is seeking the two suspects in connection to a commercial burglary on March 21, 2023.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects wanted in a commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the incident took place in the 1000 block of South 28th Avenue on March 21, 2023.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the suspects photographed, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
2023 MAB Award Ceremony
WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Jones Circle on...
Teen charged in shooting incident on Jones Circle in Columbia
Front row, L to R: Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims; Board president David Hogan; Derrica...
Forrest Co. supervisors make proclamations for Crime Victims’ Rights, Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Since the shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer, MBI is the agency in charge of...
Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say
Midday Headlines 4/3
Midday Headlines 4/3