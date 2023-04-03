HPD: Suspects wanted in commercial burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects wanted in a commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the incident took place in the 1000 block of South 28th Avenue on March 21, 2023.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the suspects photographed, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

