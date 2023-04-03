HPD responds to stabbing incident Monday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing involving two people Monday afternoon.

According to an official, officers arrived on the scene near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect was located and taken into custody. The victim was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to a local hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

The story will be updated if more details are provided.

