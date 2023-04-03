Win Stuff
Hannah’'s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm as temperatures fall into the 70s. Clouds will continue to build throughout the evening and rain chances are possible late this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. Tomorrow there is a chance for heavy rain early in the morning, but chances will be clearing throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 80′s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 80′s across the Pine Belt. There is 60% chance for rain across the area on Wednesday and overnight lows will fall into the low 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 80′s. There is a 50% chance for rain and showers are likely all day. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

