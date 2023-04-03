Win Stuff
Forrest Co. supervisors make proclamations for Crime Victims’ Rights, Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Front row, L to R: Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims; Board president David Hogan; Derrica...
Front row, L to R: Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims; Board president David Hogan; Derrica Killingsworth, FCSO Victims Advocate; ADA Becky Pruitt Denham; Teressa Ellzey, Shaffer Center and District Attorney Lin Carter. Back row, L to R: Supervisors Sharon Thompson, Rod Woullard, Burkett Ross and Chris Bowen.(Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Board of Supervisors recognized April as a month for two important causes during its meeting on Monday.

Officials received a proclamation for Crime Victims’ Rights Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said it’s proud to be part of the community’s commitment to victims’ rights.

This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.

Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Sunday night mobile home fire

Motivational Moments - April 3, 2023
Wheelcats place 11th at national wheelchair basketball tournament
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg kicks off JA Week
Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary
