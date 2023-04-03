Forrest Co. supervisors make proclamations for Crime Victims’ Rights, Sexual Assault Awareness Month

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Board of Supervisors recognized April as a month for two important causes during its meeting on Monday.

Officials received a proclamation for Crime Victims’ Rights Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said it’s proud to be part of the community’s commitment to victims’ rights.

This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.

