Farm to Table: Honey-garlic chicken thighs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Chicken thighs

1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Onion (or 1/2 of a medium onion)

Lemon

Soy sauce or Coconut Aminos (1/4 cup or desired amount)

Honey

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Directions

Season chicken thighs on both sides with salt and pepper, dice the onion and add 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil to a pan on medium heat. Cook the chicken thighs on each side for five minutes.

Add diced onions, garlic (to taste) and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Cook for an additional three minutes.

Pull the chicken thighs from the pan into a clean bowl.

Add soy sauce or Coconut Aminos and honey to the onions and garlic in the pan, and let it simmer.

Add the chicken thighs back to the mixture, and add garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Cook for another five minutes on one side and flip to cook an additional five minutes.

Add additional honey if needed, and add cilantro to the top, if desired

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.