Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt organization celebrated its 90th anniversary Sunday.

Dozens of people joined the Cosmopolitan Club of Petal as they were honored for nine decades of service to the community.

The group began in 1933 with 14 women, and Libby Everett, the club’s president, said the organization continues its mission of work in education, outreach and engagement throughout the Pine Belt.

“We stay in contact with City Hall; with the aldermen and the mayor, because we find areas that we can be helpful in; ways that we can volunteer our time and money,” said Everett. “So, we appreciate them as well and how helpful they are to us.”

The group was recognized by the Mississippi Federation of Women’s Club and named the southern district’s club of the year.

