Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary

Dozens of people joined the Cosmopolitan Club of Petal as they were honored for nine decades of service to the community.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt organization celebrated its 90th anniversary Sunday.

Dozens of people joined the Cosmopolitan Club of Petal as they were honored for nine decades of service to the community.

The group began in 1933 with 14 women, and Libby Everett, the club’s president, said the organization continues its mission of work in education, outreach and engagement throughout the Pine Belt.

“We stay in contact with City Hall; with the aldermen and the mayor, because we find areas that we can be helpful in; ways that we can volunteer our time and money,” said Everett. “So, we appreciate them as well and how helpful they are to us.”

The group was recognized by the Mississippi Federation of Women’s Club and named the southern district’s club of the year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and Glade Fire & Rescue responded to...
Man shot during altercation with church security member, Jones Co. sheriff says
The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection

Latest News

Petal Easter egg hunt raises food donations
Petal Easter egg hunt raises food donations
Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary
Cosmopolitan Club of Petal celebrates 90th anniversary
Plant group holds first swap of year
Plant group holds first swap of year
Petal Easter egg hunt raises food donations
BEE Network hosts 2nd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Petal