BEE Network hosts 2nd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Petal

-
-(Gray Media)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The BEE Network hosted its 2nd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt Sunday at Hinton Park in Petal.

This year, participants were hunting for a cause.

The nonprofit asked attendees to bring food donations as admission to the event.

Brooke McClinton Simmons, the founder of the BEE Network, said putting on this event was a way to give back to the community.

“It brings the community together, you get to meet your neighbors and just be one together,” said Simmons. “It’s been so much division lately, and just to have things where you can get to see other smiling faces, I think it’s really, really nice. Plus, I really wanted to try to help our citizens that might be struggling with food security, and that’s the reason why I wanted to get some food donations to keep the little pantry stacked.

Also, with the victims of the Rolling Fork tornados, I wanted to try to give something back to them also.”

The event featured food, games and a cakewalk along with a bake sale fundraiser.

