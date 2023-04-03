Beach discovery turns into potentially explosive situation in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - You never know what you’ll find on the beach in Long Beach.

Laurel McLaughlin spent her morning picking up trash on the beach when she found something very interesting.

“I came out here with my claspers and found what is apparently a military naval flare,” said McLaughlin. “It said to call the military or police if found. I’ve picked up some weird stuff on the beach, but this is a first for me.”

As it turns out, the object McLaughlin came across is a signal flare used by the military. Flares like the one she found turn up on the beach from time to time.

According to Biloxi bomb technicians who helped dispose of the flare, the object contains highly flammable white phosphorus. A 50-foot area was blocked off around the ordinance while the bomb techs took care of the cylinder.

Water and sand were used to keep the flare stable before it was removed from the beach.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.