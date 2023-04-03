04/03 Ryan’s “Kinda Stormy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Kind of stormy this morning! A strong cluster of thunderstorms started moving in last night, and with its last gasp as it was leaving the area it produced a possible tornado. Warnings were issued for the extreme northern edge of the Pine Belt in Simpson County as early as 4:45 am, and the storm ultimately remained warned until around 6:15 am as it moved into Clarke County. Initially the tornado was confirmed on the ground, but began to lift off as the storm approached Magee. Then the warning remained active, but we were likely dealing with a low funnel that would occasionally touch the ground before lifting off again. Initial reports from the local EMAs tell of very little confirmed damage, and only one tree down so far. Still, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and assume every tornado is on the ground and always be “weather ready/aware” when warnings are even remotely nearby.

That said, we don’t have anything to worry about any more. The storms are gone and we’ll even be done with most of those clouds by this afternoon, expecting partly sunny skies with a high of 87 later today. That’s right back into tying/breaking daily temperature record territory, as today’s record high is 88 (1934). The next few days have similar records and highs will be flirting with the 90s until Wednesday night/Thursday morning when our next front approaches. Once this front moves in, we’ll end up with a long period of “disturbed” weather. Severe chances aren’t high, and we’ll see more showers than thunderstorms, but we’ll still likely see a few stronger storms in the area Thursday/Friday. Stay tuned.

