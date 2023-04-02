WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony Saturday night in Jackson.
The event is an important night for Mississippi journalists, as MAB announced the best-of-the-best across the state.
WDAM 7 staff were entered in almost every category and received several wins.
Below are some familiar faces with their awards:
- 1st Place - Newscast (Noah Villarreal, 5 p.m. news producer)
- 3rd Place - Feature Story - Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing (Vanessa Pacheco)
- 3rd Place - TV Special Report - WDAM Season to Sore (WDAM 7 Sports Team)
- 2nd Place - TV Special Report - Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT (Brandy McGill)
- 3rd Place - Breaking News - Jones Co. child shot (Emily Blackmarr/ Marissa McCardell)
- 2nd Place - Breaking News - Lamar Co. deputy shot (Michael Clark/Malory Rougeou)
- 2nd Place - TV Continuing Coverage - Jones Co. officer shot and recovering (Marissa McCardell)
- 3rd Place - TV Multimedia - Digital - Severe weather system leaves roads flooded (Ame Posey)
- 1st Place - Public Affairs Program - Made in Mississippi (Laz Quave)
- 3rd Place - TV Sports Story - Will Hall highlight (Taylor Curet)
- 2nd Place - Gametime - High school football program
- 3rd Place - WDAM 7 Facebook
- 3rd Place - Rookie of the Year (Emily Blackmarr)
- 3rd Place - TV News Anchor (Brandy McGill)
- 1st Place - Weather Anchor (Ryan Mahan)
