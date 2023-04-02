Win Stuff
WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony

WDAM 7 was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony Saturday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony Saturday night in Jackson.

The event is an important night for Mississippi journalists, as MAB announced the best-of-the-best across the state.

WDAM 7 staff were entered in almost every category and received several wins.

Below are some familiar faces with their awards:

2023 MAB Award Ceremony
2023 MAB Award Ceremony((Brandy McGill))

