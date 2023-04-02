WDAM 7 recognized at 2023 MAB Award Ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 was well represented at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters 2023 Award Ceremony Saturday night in Jackson.

The event is an important night for Mississippi journalists, as MAB announced the best-of-the-best across the state.

WDAM 7 staff were entered in almost every category and received several wins.

Below are some familiar faces with their awards:

Autoplay Caption

2023 MAB Award Ceremony ((Brandy McGill))

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.