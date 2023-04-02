Win Stuff
USM explores Indigenous culture with shell carving

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center of American Indian Research and Studies partnered with the Mississippi Humanities Council for shell carving, taught by professional carver Alex Alvarez.

The event was held at the Medicine Wheel Garden on USM’s Hattiesburg campus, which was built to highlight the plants used by Indigenous peoples in the area.

Participants of the event were allowed to practice before carving their very own pieces to take home with them.

“The University of Southern Mississippi brought me in to teach one of the lost arts of the Americas, and we’re showcasing some of the old folk arts that has been lost and so shell caring is one of the predominate art forms that were in this region from a long time ago,” said Alvarez.

This event was part of a series of events. The next one will be held on September 23 and will focus on plant-based pigments with Robin Whitfield.

