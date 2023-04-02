Win Stuff
Smith Drug Co. celebrated 1st anniversary by highlighting ‘Let’s Play Ball’ exhibit

The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith Drug Co.
The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith Drug Co., which is located at 606 Mobile Street.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drug Co. held two events highlighting the “Let’s Play Ball!” exhibit this past Saturday to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Joey Renard Gathright, a former major league baseball outfielder for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, shared his story and signed baseballs that afternoon. Gathright was born in Hattiesburg and grew up in Columbia.

There was also a special showing of the movie, Don’t Look Back: The Story of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige, featuring Louis Gossett Jr. as Paige. The TV movie, which aired in 1981 was partially filmed in Hattiesburg at Smokey Herrington Park.

Hattiesburg High School students, who were juniors and seniors in 1980 and 1981, sat in the stands while filming some of the baseball game scenes. Felicia Fairley was one of those students.

“It was exciting…we were going to be in a movie,” said Fairley. “We were a part of making history.”

The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith Drug Co., which is located at 606 Mobile Street.

