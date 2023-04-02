Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
Firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with...
2 people injured in 2-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones Co.

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith...
Smith Drug Co. celebrated 1st anniversary by highlighting ‘Let’s Play Ball’ exhibit
Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky have been heavily damaged.
Storms damage buildings in downtown Hopkinsville, KY
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club,...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans