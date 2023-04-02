Win Stuff
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger(NCAA Softball)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State softball team had a controversial Saturday afternoon they won’t forget. Going from glory to devastation resulted in an MSU assistant coach getting ejected from a game, but not before he left his mark.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Bulldogs were playing a home game against the No. 11 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Starkville.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Mississippi State captain Chloe Malau’ulu hit what she and the rest of the stadium thought was a 2-run homerun to cut the deficit in half, including MSU assistant coach Tyler Bratton.

After review, the umpires called off the home run and called the runner who was on first base out for leaving the base to0 early.

This how Coach Bratton reacted:

Following the home run being taken away, Malau’ulu would return to the batter’s box and strike out, and the Bulldogs left the inning scoreless instead of cutting the Razorbacks’ lead.

Mississippi State would end up losing the game and the potential momentum from a 2-run home run was surely lost because of the controversial call.

