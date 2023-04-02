LPD, LFD to host donation drive Tuesday at Walmart

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you still looking for a way to help with tornado recovery efforts?

On Tuesday, April 4, the Laurel Police Department, along with the Laurel Fire Department, will be hosting a donation drive at Walmart, located at 1621 Highway 15 North, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LPD said the donated goods will go towards efforts in the Humphreys and Sharkey counties.

For more information, you can contact LPD at (601)-425-4711.

