Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LPD, LFD to host donation drive Tuesday at Walmart

LPD said the donated goods will go towards efforts in the Humphreys and Sharkey counties.
LPD said the donated goods will go towards efforts in the Humphreys and Sharkey counties.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you still looking for a way to help with tornado recovery efforts?

On Tuesday, April 4, the Laurel Police Department, along with the Laurel Fire Department, will be hosting a donation drive at Walmart, located at 1621 Highway 15 North, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LPD said the donated goods will go towards efforts in the Humphreys and Sharkey counties.

For more information, you can contact LPD at (601)-425-4711.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
Firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with...
2 people injured in 2-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones Co.

Latest News

The exhibit can still be seen every Saturday through June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Smith...
Smith Drug Co. celebrated 1st anniversary by highlighting ‘Let’s Play Ball’ exhibit
USM Explores Indigenous culture with shell carving
USM explores Indigenous culture with shell carving
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament hosted in Laurel
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament