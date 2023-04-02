Landrum’s Homestead and Village continues to grow with new events

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead and Village in Laurel is bigger than ever, with more than 85 buildings spanning the property and new events, such as Saturday’s Spring Fling.

While the 1800s replica town may get families to take a step back in time, that doesn’t mean the village stays stagnant.

Landrum’s co-owner Susan Landrum said they are always adding something new to the village.

“There’s never a time we’re not adding, improving, and actually it will never stop,” said Landrum.

The village was started by Landrum’s father 39 years ago. Even after his death three years ago, his legacy lives on.

Landrum said the village is something the family is passionate about, and they are carrying on the legacy.

“It’s a lot of work,” Landrum said. “We do everything. We have such a team here.

We have family members; we have a team that is like our family.”

Landrum said everyone chips in from pulling weeds to cleaning.

“Thirty acres is a lot of acreages, but we believe in it, and we believe in history and instilling that,” Landrum said. “We encourage people you know when you look back you know you see how far you’ve come.”

The event continues to draw in crowds with family fun as its focus.

“The main thing we encourage is just stepping back, stopping,” Landrum said. “We love good, clean, family fun to come out step back in history and take a walk and tour the past.”

