Hattiesburg Zoo designates Sunday as Sensory Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, April 2, has been designated as a Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“Our families who have children or loved ones with sensory sensitivities really enjoy this special day that is designed specifically for them,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The Hattiesburg Zoo staff has been trained by leading professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs, and know how to handle any sensory overload situations that may occur. Sensory bags, available in the Zoo office, are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are designed to help both children and adults and can help lessen sensory overload and help engage and redirect individuals.

On a regular day, the Zoo is a bustling attraction, filled with plenty of sounds and movement that could possibly trigger an adverse reaction in someone with sensory sensitivities.

On a Sensory Day, the zoo will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters throughout the day. This event will take place during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While we may not be able to tell our animals to use their inside voices, the rest of the zoo will be quiet and ready for our guests,” Cumpton said.

The zoo said staff are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be welcomed with comfort and accommodation.

The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified by KultureCity as a sensory-inclusive location.

Regular zoo admission rates apply, and there is no additional charge. Annual passes will also be honored.

