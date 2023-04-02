Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament hosted in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League hosted its Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament to raise money for the shelter.

There was food, music, drinks and, of course, cornhole.

Seventeen teams participated and raised more than $3,000 for the cause.

Lindsey Schmoekel, vice president and head of fundraising for the animal rescue league, said this annual fundraiser gets the community involved.

“Well, we figured we were looking for community engagement, so we wanted something that would really rally the people and doing it in downtown Laurel, which is always booming, so we kind of tried to hit the best of both,” said Schmoekel.

The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League will host another cornhole tournament on May 13.

