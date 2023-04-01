Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sunny skies for Saturday Afternoon

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe weather will stay well north of the Pine Belt tonight, in areas of north Mississippi closer to the Tennessee Line.

A few light showers will be possible tomorrow around sunrise. Skies will clear out by late morning, leaving us sunny for the afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy for your Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Showers will move in Sunday night and will linger into Monday Morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers will return later in the week towards Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As of now, Easter is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/31
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/31
03/31 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
03/31 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
03/31 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
03/31 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast