Sunny skies for Saturday Afternoon

Severe weather will stay well north of the Pine Belt tonight, in areas of north Mississippi closer to the Tennessee Line.

A few light showers will be possible tomorrow around sunrise. Skies will clear out by late morning, leaving us sunny for the afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy for your Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Showers will move in Sunday night and will linger into Monday Morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers will return later in the week towards Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As of now, Easter is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

