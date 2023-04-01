Starbucks confirms coffee shop coming to the city of Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Evelyn Gandy Parkway is about to grow even more, with plans to bring in a popular coffee shop franchise.

Starbucks, the Seattle-based company, will add its sign to the landscape of businesses on the parkway.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the new location would be between Jacks and Arby’s. He said, however, that although this is exciting news for coffee lovers, the construction time frame is still uncertain.

“We’ve got a sight plan that is approved by them,” said Ducker. “So we don’t really have an ETA on when some of this stuff is actually going to happen and some dirt is going to move. But you knowm the sooner, the better. And obviously, we know the Evelyn Gandy, that retail section with restaurants and shopping is doing fantastic.”

Ducker also said there are plans for more retail stores to share the planned commercial space with the coffee shop.

