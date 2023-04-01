Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Starbucks confirms coffee shop coming to the city of Petal

Petal’s Evelyn Gandy Parkway is about to grow even more, with plans to bring in a popular coffee shop franchise.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Evelyn Gandy Parkway is about to grow even more, with plans to bring in a popular coffee shop franchise.

Starbucks, the Seattle-based company, will add its sign to the landscape of businesses on the parkway.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the new location would be between Jacks and Arby’s. He said, however, that although this is exciting news for coffee lovers, the construction time frame is still uncertain.

“We’ve got a sight plan that is approved by them,” said Ducker. “So we don’t really have an ETA on when some of this stuff is actually going to happen and some dirt is going to move. But you knowm the sooner, the better. And obviously, we know the Evelyn Gandy, that retail section with restaurants and shopping is doing fantastic.”

Ducker also said there are plans for more retail stores to share the planned commercial space with the coffee shop.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

Latest News

LRMA Women's History Month concert
Laurel hosts a night of art and music to close Women’s History Month
Special Olympics returns to Jones College
Athletes and families celebrate the return of the Special Olympics to Ellisville
Jones County officials hope the mock crash will help prevent a real one.
Jones Co. school holds ‘realistic, emotional’ mock crash for Prom Promise
Members of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church prepare meals to serve to tornado victims in...
Covington church readies supplies, meals for north Miss. tornado victims