MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting incident in Jones County.

According to MBI, a person was shot in the leg on Highway 588.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it received reports that the shooting happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

This is an open investigation.

The story will be updated if more information is provided.

