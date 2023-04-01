MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting incident in Jones County.
According to MBI, a person was shot in the leg on Highway 588.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it received reports that the shooting happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.
This is an open investigation.
The story will be updated if more information is provided.
