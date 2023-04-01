Laurel hosts a night of art and music to close Women’s History Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel hosted a free concert.

The concert was part of the museum’s Music in the Galleries recital series.

Museum patrons gathered at the museum on Friday to enjoy the performances of an all-female trio composed of Amani Zouehid on cello, Lily Martinez on violin and Christina Mathis on piano. The trio performed a newly discovered Piano Trio in E-flat Major by 19th-century Swedish composer Amanda Maier.

“A lot of female artists are in our collection, and so naturally, for women’s history month, being able to have a music program around it is the next step for us,” said George Bassi, the museum’s director. “So we’re really glad to be able to offer this.”

Bassi added that this event was the perfect way to close Women’s History Month.

